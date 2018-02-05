× Dave & Buster’s Officially Opens In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Dave and Buster’s officially opened in Rogers Monday (Feb. 5).

At Dave and Buster’s located in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade, you can play hundreds of new arcade games and win tickets for epic prizes.

Their premium bar features innovative cocktails, a wine selection, and over 20 beers.

You can watch your favorite team on one of their massive HDTVs with epic stadium sound that surrounds you from every direction in the sports bar.

There is always something new at Dave and Buster’s, the only place to eat, drink, play and watch sports all under one roof.

