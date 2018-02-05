× Jerry Jones’ Grandson Commits To Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – John Stephen Jones might be known more for who his grandfather is but his play on the football field is starting to change that.

After leading Highland Park (Texas) to a 15-1 season and the 5A Division I state championship, Jerry Jones’ grandson committed to play at Arkansas. Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, was a member of the Razorbacks’ 1964 national championship team.

Jones threw for 4, 186 yards and 53 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes. The Scots’ quarterback added 429 yards rushing and eight more scores.

New Arkansas football coach Chad Morris has connections to Highland Park as his son, Chandler, is currently a sophomore at the school which is located in Dallas.