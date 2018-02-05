Local Tyson Plant Temporary Closing Due To Boil Order

WALDRON (KFSM) — Operations are temporarily halted at a Tyson processing plant due to a boil order.

Eight hundred people are temporarily out of a job until the order is lifted.

The order was implemented because a water line was damaged by Southwestern Electric Power Company.

Mayor Neil Cherry of Waldron said, “The tank that was affected held about 75,000 gallons of water, so it was a very large tank. We had to drain the tank completely to patch the line. Everything is fixed, we’re back up running now…we’re just waiting on approval from the state lab.”

Cherry said the order won’t be lifted until the water has been approved as safe.