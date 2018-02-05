× New York Shooting Outside City Hall Leaves Gunman Dead From Self-Inflicted Wound, Police Say

NEW YORK — Police say a man is dead after he drove up to a gate outside New York’s City Hall and shot himself in the head. A police spokesman says the man drove a black sedan up to the east gate of City Hall at 7:30 a.m. Monday and shot himself.

His name was not released. There were no other injuries.

Manhattan-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge was suspended while police investigated the shooting, causing rush-hour traffic backups on both sides of the bridge. The suspension was lifted shortly before 9 a.m.

The man shot himself close to one of two main security checkpoints for all people entering City Hall. Members of the public must pass through a metal detector before entering the building.

Security was tightened after a gunman killed a City Councilman in 2003.