One Person Dead After Fire In Lincoln

LINCOLN (KFSM) — One person died in a house fire in Lincoln late Sunday night (Feb. 5), according to Prairie Grove Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bromley.

Crews responded to a fire on North Starr Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

Bromley said after the fire was put out, crews had to return around 10:42 p.m. because the flames rekindled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The identity of the person who died hasn’t been released.

