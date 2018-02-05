Paul Simon Announces “Homeward Bound — The Farewell Tour”
NEW YORK (CBS News) — Elton John isn’t the only legend retiring from life on the road. Paul Simon announced Monday that his next tour will be his last. The singer-songwriter, who first rose to fame in the duo Simon & Garfunkel, made the announcement on social media.
Simon, 76, cited the personal toll of touring and the death of his lead guitarist, Vincent N’guini, as reasons for retiring from this aspect of his career.
“I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” he wrote. Retiring from the road “feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.” Simon added that he plans to still perform occasionally to benefit different philanthropic organizations.