Precautions Taken At Local Gym To Stop Spreading Of The Flu

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Extra precautions are being taken to curtail chances of getting the flu at a gym in Fort Smith.

There are several things you can do to avoid picking up germs such as wiping down machines before and after using them.

World Class Fitness in Fort Smith has bottles of hand sanitizer and buckets of wet wipes all over the gym to keep members safe and prevent the spread of germs.

Experts advise bringing your own water bottle and avoid using the drinking fountain if you can.

Always make sure to wash your hands before and after you workout.

"When I come in, I wash my hands, so I don't spread germs and when I leave, I go ahead wash my hands so of course anything I picked up in here, I won't take it to my face or take it to my vehicle or worse case in the house," member Chad Martin said.

The gym also said it is important to wipe your cell phone off when you are done working out.

Experts say not to share headphones, gloves or other workout equipment at the gym as that too is also an easy way of spreading illnesses.