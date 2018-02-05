Rogers Police Searching For Two Burglary Suspects

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are searching for two people accused of stealing from a home in Rogers.

Two people were seen inside a house on the 1300 block of S Monte Ne Road on Oct. 9, 2017 at about 2:36 p.m.

The homeowners said that this was the second time the house has been broken into since August, according to police.

Police said that the homeowners noticed several things had been moved, messed with or taken. They noticed the back door to the house was open and the screen door was broken.

After the last burglary at their home, the homeowners installed security cameras. They were able to pull up camera footage of the suspects.

The homeowners said several items were taken that would be valued between $10,000 and $20,000. An HP laptop, two jewelry boxes, a collection of necktie stick pins valued from $50 to $500, and $70 to $80 in quarters from the bedroom were all missing from the house, according to police.

If you have any information or recognize the two suspects, contact Rogers police at (479) 636-4141.