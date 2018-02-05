× Shelby Mustang Gt 500 Booked Into Arkansas Jail

BAXTER COUNTY (KFSM) — There was a Mustang Gt 500 booked into the Baxter County Detention Center this past Friday (Feb. 5), and it wasn’t a car but a man– yes, that’s part of his legal name, according to authorities.

Shelby Mustang Gt 500 Miller, 29, of Mountain Home, was arrested by Arkansas State Police on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license, no proof of liability insurance and not wearing a seat belt, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released from that jail on a $450 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Miller wasn’t driving a Shelby Mustang Gt 500, according to police.