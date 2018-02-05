× Two Men Face Charges After Being Accused Of Stealing iPads From Decatur High School

DECATUR (KFSM) — Two men are facing charges after being accused of stealing iPads from Decatur High School, according to the Decatur Police Department.

An officer was dispatched to the high school Thursday (Feb.1) in reference to a breaking and entering report that at first was only in the gym, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A total of five iPads, medication, and a wallet were all reported stolen.

Joseph Cordova, 18, confessed to the breaking and entering of Decatur High School and stealing three of the iPads, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Cordova told Police the second suspect, Dylan Wells, 18, took two iPads.

Wells was taken in for questioning but did not confess to the crime and walked out the door, according to the affidavit. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

Both Cordova and Wells are facing charges of commercial burglary and theft of property. They are also facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief after the school had to change all of the locks, costing about $3,000.

Cordova was released on a $2,500 bond due to honesty, the affidavit states.

Wells is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond.