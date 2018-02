× WATCH: Cold Morning, Rain and Ice Possible Tuesday

It is going to be much colder out the door this morning with most of us 15° to 20° colder than Sunday morning. South winds return this afternoon and that will help us rebound into the 40s to near 50°.

Rain chances return Tuesday and some of the rain late Tuesday night will switch over to freezing rain with a light coating of ice possible, mainly north of I-40.

Highs today:

Freezing rain zone late Tuesday night: