Bokoshe Public Schools In Oklahoma Closed Today After Electricity Outage

BOKOSHE (KFSM)– Bokoshe Public Schools will not hold classes today (Feb. 6) due to an electricity outage.

School will resume tomorrow (Feb. 7) at the regular time.

Right now crews are working to get the power restored and say it should take a couple of hours.

All ballgames will be played only if the electricity is restored.

