Family Unharmed After Fire In Madison County

ST. PAUL (KFSM) -- A family of four is OK after a fire destroyed their home Tuesday (Feb. 6) morning, according to Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans.

Evans said the two adults escaped unharmed from their home on Maple Street, while the children had already left for school.

The fire was "out" but the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department will stay behind to monitor the scene, Evans said.

Officials are still investigating the case of the fire.

Crews from Elkins, Japton and Pettigrew assisted with the response.