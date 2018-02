FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Tuesday (Feb. 6) is the 130th anniversary of the Fort Smith Police Department.

The department was created on February 6th, 1888 through ordinance #140 of the Fort Smith City Council.

According to the department’s Facebook page, “We’d like to thank the community for the privilege of serving you for 130 years.”

Below is a look at the department through the years.