Free After School Dental Clinic For Children Being Held At UAFS

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Dental services are serving our community two-fold on Tuesday (Feb.6). Not only are children getting a free dental check up, but college students are also acquiring world skills at the same time.

The Dental Hygiene Program at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is offering a free afterschool dental clinic for children. This gives a chance for college students to practice while helping kids in the community.

"It's going to be a great experience for the students to treat pediatric patients," said Pam Davidson, executive director of the dental hygiene program. "We don't see a lot of pediatric patients through the clinic as most of them are adult patients so this is going to give the students the chance to interact with children and also interact with those children's parents."

Kids will be able to get a dental cleaning, X-rays, oral hygiene education, fluoride treatment, an exam by a dentist, and sealants to prevent cavities. All of these services will come from 27 students who are in their first and second year classes of the dental hygiene program at UA-Fort Smith.

This clinic is made possible through a more than $30,000 grant from Blue and You Foundation.

With the funds, they're able to buy supplies and equipment to do these dental clinics for the children who are in need of a good cleaning.

"We will see ages four and up as the schools I targeted it were elementary schools but we are open to any child who lacks access to care that needs a cleaning and an exam," Davidson said.

They're offering appointments to be made between 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and the appointments will be held inside the Pendergraft Health Sciences Center. If you're interested in making an appointment, you can call (479) 788-7270.

The program is also hosting dental clinics on March 6 and April 3.