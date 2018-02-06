× Local Courthouse Temporarily Closes Due To Bomb Threat

WALDRON (KFSM) — The Scott County Courthouse closed for two hours while authorities investigated a potential bomb threat, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The courthouse was evacuated about 9 a.m. after someone called and threatened to bomb the courthouse, Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores said.

For about two hours, those with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Waldron Police Department, U.S. Forestry Service and Arkansas Game & Fish scoured the courthouse, but no bomb or any type of explosives were found.

Authorities anticipate soon arresting the person who reported the threat, Shores said.