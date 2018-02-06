× Local Family OK After Fire Destroys Home

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A fire destroyed a home on Steward Road but the family escaped unharmed, according to Highfill Police Chief Blake Webb.

Several departments responded about 8:12 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 4) for reports of a fire that began inside the living room at 13710 Steward Road.

The Cave Springs, Centerton, Gallatin and Siloam Springs fire departments assisted Highfill with the fire, Webb said.

A Centerton firefighter sprained his ankle after he fell off a ladder while battling the fire, according to Centerton fire officials.

They said he’s expected to recover.