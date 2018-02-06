Local Family OK After Fire Destroys Home
SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A fire destroyed a home on Steward Road but the family escaped unharmed, according to Highfill Police Chief Blake Webb.
Several departments responded about 8:12 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 4) for reports of a fire that began inside the living room at 13710 Steward Road.
The Cave Springs, Centerton, Gallatin and Siloam Springs fire departments assisted Highfill with the fire, Webb said.
A Centerton firefighter sprained his ankle after he fell off a ladder while battling the fire, according to Centerton fire officials.
They said he’s expected to recover.