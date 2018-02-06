× Morgan Says Gov. Hutchinson Is A Democrat; Vows To Fight Sharia Law

JONESBORO (KFSM) — In a preview of what is likely to be more common as the primary election cycle heats up, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan said Monday (Feb. 5) Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is not a true Republican and she’ll make sure Sharia law does not come to Arkansas.

Morgan, from Hot Springs, is a gun range owner known for her vocal advocacy of Second Amendment gun rights.

Morgan spoke Monday night in Jonesboro to a crowd of more than 100, saying Gov. Hutchinson is not a conservative, and he coerces Republican legislators into supporting Democratic policies.

“If we had a true Republican in the governor’s office I would not be standing here today … He (Hutchinson) doesn’t like the conservative message. That’s why he doesn’t like me,” she told those at the event held by the Jonesboro Tea Party.

