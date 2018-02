× Mountainburg Reschedules Senior Night Basketball Games Due To Forecast

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — The Mountainburg School District has rescheduled the boys and girls basketball game scheduled Tuesday (Feb. 6), according to superintendent Dennis Copeland.

The games have been rescheduled due to weather.

Senior night will now be played Friday (Feb. 9) at 6 p.m. against Eureka Springs.