FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Several roads were impacted from freezing rain Tuesday (Feb. 6).

The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 near Sunset Avenue in Springdale were closed for about 30 minutes.

The northbound lanes near Porter Road in Fayetteville were also closed due to multiple accidents and inclement weather conditions at about 5 p.m.

