Pair Sentenced For Fayetteville E-Z Mart Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two men have each been sentenced to at least a decade in prison for robbing an E-Z Mart last summer.

Zackary Howard, 30, was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, while Kellie Landrio, 44, received 10 years.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. Howard also pleaded guilty to fleeing and theft of property.

Fayetteville police went to the store at 4026 W. Wedington Drive about 4:11 a.m. on July 23, 2017, after an employee said Howard forced him to open the cash register at knife point.

Howard stole roughly $70 and fled in an SUV, but was later tracked down after a short pursuit, according to police.