Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Fort Smith Business

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Dollar General in Fort Smith Tuesday (Jan. 6).

The robbery happened at the Dollar General at 3400 Rogers Ave., which is in a strip mall by Creekmore Park.

Officers are searching for the suspect. Lieutenant Jason Thompson said the suspect and an employee got into an altercation before the suspect fled the scene.

Police didn’t comment on what type of weapon the suspect had in his possession.

