Police Warn About Highway 45 Conditions

GOSHEN (KFSM) — Goshen police warned drivers Tuesday night (Feb. 6) about poor traveling conditions and with it being so cold throughout Wednesday morning, conditions will be icy during early Wednesday morning travels.

Police said they worked seven collisions within one hour Tuesday night on Highway 45. They said the highway is a “sheet of ice”.

They urge drivers to stay home if possible and if they do travel, they advise to travel cautiously and to also do so Wednesday morning.

One collision was a rollover, according to police. No deaths were reported.