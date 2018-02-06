Razorbacks Regroup With Win Over Gamecocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - Arkansas went from being a lock of a solid seed in the NCAA Tournament to the bubble in the span of 10 games but they got back on track Tuesday night.

Jaylen Barford scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half as the Razorbacks held South Carolina at bay for an 81-65 win inside Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas improved to 16-8 overall and 5-6 in the SEC.

Arkansas had lost six of their previous 10 and entered the night in a log jam in the SEC standings as 11 teams were within two games of third place in the league. South Carolina was in that mix but fell to 4-7 in conference play after their fourth consecutive loss.

Daryl Macon added 25 for Arkansas as he and Barford continued to carry the Razorbacks during SEC play. Daniel Gafford pitched in 11 points and six rebounds after having a quiet two week stretch. South Carolina was paced by Hassani Gravett with 12 points.

The win over South Carolina was the first game in a stretch where the Razorbacks will play four of five games at home. Arkansas hosts Vanderbilt at 7:30 pm on Saturday.