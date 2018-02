Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest, Ark. (KFSM) -- Drivers are experiencing slick spots in Northwest Arkansas. They said they've noticed that conditions have gotten worse as the night progressed.

The downpour of freezing rain is what's causing travel issues.

One driver in Bentonville said he almost slid into a car due to the wintry weather.

In Fayetteville, police said they are working to get scenes of collisions cleared. They said they encourage people to stay off the roads unless there's an emergency.