Security Lockdown Lifted At Ramsey Junior High In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- Students at Ramsey Junior High were briefly on security lockdown on Tuesday morning (Feb. 6).

Fort Smith Public Schools communications director Zena Featherston-Marshall confirmed that they received a low credibility threat.

Parents were sent a mass notification of the threat.

Police searched the school and found nothing. Students have since been allowed back into class after about 30 minutes.

No details have been released on who may have left the threat.

