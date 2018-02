Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A large area of freezing rain and freezing drizzle is moving across southern Washington County and will likely cause numerous slick spots on bridges and overpasses on I49 between Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Temperatures are expected to remain freezing all evening in NW Arkansas with above freezing temperatures in the River Valley.

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow should all shift east of the area later tonight after midnight.

-Garrett