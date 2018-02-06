× Springdale Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday (Feb. 6) to more than six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Carlos Mendoza-Mojica, 30, pleaded guilty in August 2017 in U.S. District Court to one count of distributing of meth.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Harris prosecuted the case for the government.