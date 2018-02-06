× Springdale Man Sentenced To Federal Prison On Drug Trafficking Charges

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday (Feb. 6) for drug trafficking.

Carlos Mendoza-Mojica, 30, was sentenced to 78 months followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Drug Enforcement Administration found that methamphetamine was being distributed in Northwest Arkansas by Mendopza-Mojica in the summer of 2015, according to court records.

The Drug Enforcement Administration arranged a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Mendoza-Mojica from Springdale in April 2017.

The substance purchased was sent to the DEA lab for testing and determined that the substance contained 105.5 grams of methamphetamine.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.