Tuesday Night Cancellations And Postponements Due To Winter Weather

Posted 5:21 pm, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:57PM, February 6, 2018

Winter weather is causing some events to be cancelled and postponed. Here is a list of events that are cancelled so far:

CANCELLATIONS

  • Springdale-Har-Ber
  • All Bentonville Public Schools school activities and athletic events

POSTPONEMENTS

BASKETBALL GAMES:

  • Alma-Siloam Springs
  • Bentonville West-Fayetteville
  • Berryville-Huntsville (postponed until Wednesday night)
  • Cedarville School District- Mansfield
  • Clarksville-Farmington
  • Greenwood-Harrison
  • Mountainburg-Eureka Springs
  • Van Buren-Bentonville