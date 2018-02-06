Tuesday Night Cancellations And Postponements Due To Winter Weather
Winter weather is causing some events to be cancelled and postponed. Here is a list of events that are cancelled so far:
CANCELLATIONS
- Springdale-Har-Ber
- All Bentonville Public Schools school activities and athletic events
POSTPONEMENTS
BASKETBALL GAMES:
- Alma-Siloam Springs
- Bentonville West-Fayetteville
- Berryville-Huntsville (postponed until Wednesday night)
- Cedarville School District- Mansfield
- Clarksville-Farmington
- Greenwood-Harrison
- Mountainburg-Eureka Springs
- Van Buren-Bentonville