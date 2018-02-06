UPDATE: Latest On The Wintry Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Freezing rain will continue moving in through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some spots may see some sleet mix in as temperatures continue to drop.

Problem Areas:

Northwest Arkansas

Eastern Oklahoma (western Sequoyah and LeFlore counties)

Higher Elevations in the River Valley (i.e. Ouachitas)

Temperatures have remained below freezing in Benton and Washington Counties, which means most of the precipitation will be freezing rain in the north, mixing in with sleet at times. Areas south will see temperatures linger just above freezing. Some bridges and overpasses in the River Valley may see some slick spots as well.

Ice Accumulations: Up to a tenth in some spots. Not much expected in most of the River Valley.

-Garrett