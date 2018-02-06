× WATCH: Freezing Rain and Ice Accumulation Possible Tonight

Rain showers will start to move into the area later this afternoon as temperatures hold steady in the 30s and 40s. As cold air moves in later this evening, the rain will start to switch over to freezing rain for parts of our area, especially Northwest Arkansas. Ice accumulation of up to 0.10″ will be possible late tonight through early Wednesday with some travel problems possible.

Winter Weather Advisory from 3pm Tuesday to 12am Wednesday

Rain and ice timeline for Northwest Arkansas:

Rain timeline for the River Valley: