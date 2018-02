× WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory Now In Effect; Freezing Rain Possible This Afternoon

Pockets of rain and isolated areas of freezing rain continue to develop this afternoon. Temperatures across Northwest Arkansas have struggled to warm up much this morning and that will lead to icing concerns into the afternoon and evening.

The Winter Weather Advisory that had originally beenĀ scheduled to start at 3pm has been moved up to go into effect at Noon, Tuesday.