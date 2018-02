Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- For some Razorback fans, wintry weather didn't stop them from attending the Razorback basketball game.

The Razorback and Gamecocks game went on as planned despite numerous high school activities and basketball games being canceled.

However, the wintry weather caused some fans to stay in.

After the game, fans were greeted with frozen windshields.