Deputy Honored After Being Stabbed By Convicted Sex Offender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) -- A Sequoyah County deputy has received a new bulletproof vest after being stabbed several times by a convicted sex offender.

The sex offender was shot and killed at the scene.

In November, Sequoyah County Deputy Christian Goode and a Muldrow officer served an arrest warrant on Phillip Trammell. Trammell stabbed Goode. The blade went through the vest. Goode was rushed to a hospital and treated.

The company who makes the vest Goode wore at the time drove from Oklahoma City Wednesday (Feb. 7) to give Goode a new bulletproof vest.

Goode was also presented with an award of valor from Armor Express Wednesday.