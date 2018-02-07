Fans Meet Coach & Chat New Recruits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Razorback fans got to meet Coach Chad Morris Wednesday night (Feb. 7), and heard him talk about his new recruits for the upcoming football season.

Razorback fan Lee Lyles said he and his family were at the event said he is mostly looking forward to a "... high-flying offense. We're excited to see some excitement on the field."

Lyles also said, "I really want to see Jerry Jones` grandson. I`ve seen him on film. You know he`s a little shorter than what people like to see but I got to see him in the high school playoffs the last two years down at Jerry world and he performs very well on the field."

Jerry Terry is also a Razorback fan and said he thinks Coach Morris is a creative coach.

"I think it`s always great to see young guys come up here to Fayetteville and get their first experience and learn about what it`s like here... how much the fans really appreciate them coming here and helping the program out," Terry explained.

Gan Nunnally said with a new coaching staff, new players and the new addition to the stadium, he thinks it'll be a great year.

"It`s incredible the class that we were able to come in with. New coaches and pick these kids up and just add to the program. And this is an exciting time to be a Razorback football fan, we are moving forward. We`re getting in the left lane and we are going to hammer down," Nunnally said.

The first Red & White game will be April 7 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.