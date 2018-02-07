× Fayetteville School Bus Involved In Collision While Kids On Board

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A school bus with several kids on board was involved in a collision Wednesday (Feb. 7), according to police.

Students of Happy Hollow Elementary and McNair Middles Schools were on board, Alan Wilbourne with the Fayetteville Public Schools said.

No students were injured, but someone in one of the other cars was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police have yet to identify that person and the injuries they sustained.

Police said the collision happened near at the intersection Huntsville Road and Baldwin Avenue near Lake Sequoyah. Two cars collided and then hit the bus. Students were able to safely evacuate and another bus is coming to pick up the kids.

This is a developing story.