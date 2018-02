× Rifle Found In Alma Student’s Vehicle

ALMA (KFSM) — An Alma student was caught with a rifle in the trunk of his vehicle Tuesday (Feb. 5), according to Alma High School officials.

A .22 caliber rifle was found locked in the trunk of the student’s vehicle, officials say.

No threats were made and no students were in danger at any time.

The school said the student involved was removed from campus and will be dealt with in accordance with school policy and state law.