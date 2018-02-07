× Incumbent Mulberry Mayor Announces Re-Election Campaign

MULBERRY (KFSM) — Incumbent Gary D. Baxter announced his re-election candidacy Wednesday (Feb. 7) for mayor of Mulberry.

Baxter was first elected to the position in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

“Serving as mayor of Mulberry has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Working with other community leaders, we have increased the city’s focus on recruiting industry and improved city streets, sidewalks, water and sewer systems, as well as our senior center, a community center and city parks” Baxter said. “I’m most proud of securing the only processing plant in the country totally dedicated to processing edamame.”

Baxter served over 27 years active duty military, holding 11 separate ranks, serving as Instructor Master Navigator of Flight Evaluator throughout the United States and in several overseas locations as well as Professor of Aerospace Studies at the University of Arkansas.

Baxter is an Executive Board member and First Vice President of Fort Smith Regional Alliance and a Board Director with the Crawford County Conservation District.