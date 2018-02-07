Local Athletes Sign With MIAA Schools

Central Oklahoma - Adam Brazell (Bentonville Football)

Central Oklahoma - Jon Womack (Greenwood Football)

Missouri Western State - Jordan Witcher (Pea Ridge Football)

Northwest Missouri State - Tevin Eckwood (Springdale Har-Ber Track/Football)

Pittsburg State - Payton Copher (Springdale Har-Ber Track/Football)

Pittsburg State - Blaze Brothers (Springdale Har-Ber Baseball/Football)

Pittsburg State - Drew Winn (Pea Ridge Football)

Pittsburg State-Stefan Banda (Bentonville West Football)

Pittsburg State- Sebastian Caniglia (Bentonville West Football)

 