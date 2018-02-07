× Local Man Facing 8-Year-Old Rape Charge In Benton County

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — An Arkansas man imprisioned in Florida for sexually abusing a child now faces a 2010 rape charge from Benton County.

William Lee Marshall, 48, was extradited last week to the Benton County Jail from the Bay Correctional Facility in Panama City, Fla., according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Marshall in March 2010 after two 14-year-old girls said Marshall raped them as children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Marshall said he molested one of the girls, but denied raping or threatening her, according to the affidavit.

It’s common for an arrest warrant to go unserved if the suspect is jailed elsewhere, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor.

Marshall was incarcerated at the Bay Correctional Facility in March 2010. He was set to be paroled in February, so Florida authorities notified Benton County and the sheriff’s office served the warrant, Smith said.

Marshall was being held Wednesday (Feb. 7) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 12 in Benton County Circuit Court.