BOONEVILLE (KFSM) — The superintendent of Booneville Public Schools resigned during a meeting Tuesday night (Feb. 7).

John Parrish is no longer the superintendent. He gave no reason for his resignation. To fill his spot, a new one has been appointed.

Scotty Pierce is the new superintendent. Pierce formerly worked as the federal program coordinator for the school district.

The district will not comment about the matter, as it would be in violation of policies.