× Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Farmington Middle School

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — Police are responding to a bomb threat at Randall G. Lynch Middle School in Farmington.

A school official found the threat scrawled inside a bathroom and the building was evacuated, according to Capt. Mike Wilbanks, Farmington police spokesman.

Wilbanks said bomb-sniffing dogs will be deployed to search the school.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this story.