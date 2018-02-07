× Prosecutor: Gravette Officer-Involved Shooting Justified

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — Two Gravette police officers and a Benton County deputy will return to work Wednesday (Feb. 7) after being cleared in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened near Second Avenue Southeast on Jan. 20, according to Benton County Sheriff’s Sergeant Shannon Jenkins. When officers arrived the incident had escalated to a domestic disturbance.

After arriving on scene, police found Linwood Hughes pointing a rifle ready to fire at an officer, according to the probable cause affidavit. The officer asked Hughes to put down the weapon, but he refused.

The affidavit states that Hughes told officers “if you come any closer I’ll shoot you.”

Police said he yelled four times that he would shoot police if they came any closer. According to the affidavit, his words were heavily slurred.

The affidavit states that Hughes told police, “don’t you surround me.” He then attempted to enter the house with his wife and two children inside the residence.

The affidavit states that his wife and kids did not comply with orders to evacuate.

After Hughes attempted to kick the door down, shots were fired. Hughes was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith ruled Wednesday that the shooting was justified under state law.