Republican Candidate For Governor Hosts Meet and Greet

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Jan Morgan, a Republican candidate for Arkansas governor, stopped in Fort Smith to meet with residents and speak about her campaign.

About 75 people showed up to hear from Morgan including residents and local leaders.

"They want a choice," Morgan said. "We're going to give them a choice."

Morgan traveled all over the River Valley to talk to Arkansans about what issues affect them most and what is going on where they live.

She said her hope for the meet and greet was to present citizens with her views and solutions and allow voters to decide for themselves.

"What we were listening for in addition to the issues was, "Are you satisfied with your government? Do you want something different?. Overwhelmingly, the message was: we're not happy,"" Morgan explained.

Morgan said that pushed her to run for governor.

"I want her to meet some of the people," Frank Glidewell, Fort Smith resident said. "I want the people to meet her and it's just a choice. You don't have to be obliged to her, but it would give the people a choice to see what's out there."

Some Arkansans got the chance to hear her speak before announcing her candidacy and wanted to hear more.

"We went to her event in Alma where she was talking about Second Amendment right and everything," Harold West, Magazine resident. "She hadn't yet said she was going to run for governor and after she announced it, she then went to Dardanelle."

Now Morgan will travel the state to campaign, giving voters what she said is a heavy dose of truth and honesty.

"President Trump couldn't be as more blatant and just speaking the truth to the people," Morgan said. "I think that's how I've always been. That's all I know and I think people are ready for that."

For more information about Jan Morgan and her campaign, click here.