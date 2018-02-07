Rogers Recycling For Art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Regional artists are going to be displaying their work at the Rogers Experimental House on West Walnut Avenue.

The exhibit will be open 5-9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 8), 5-7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 9), and 12-2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 10).

It's one of the 13 popup galleries in the Rogers 'Art On The Bricks' art walk.

The artists participating are turning recycled materials into one-of-a-kind art. They're practicing sustainability and upcycling by turning what might be considered trash into art. They said this brings attention to the impact human consumption has on the environment, as well as what happens to goods when we no longer use or need them.

Show Curator Roxy Erickson said, "Sustainability is something that I care about and it`s an issue that`s relevant right now and I wanted to give people something to think about when their coming to this show."