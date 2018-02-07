Local Residents Warned About Water Contamination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLAND (KFSM) -- A letter dated January 18, 2018 was sent out to residents of Roland concerning their drinking water quality.

The letter states the drinking water in town is exceeding the allowed contaminant of Trihalomethanes, which is a group of chemicals that form from the chlorine used to treat water.

The letter also states the time frame the water system violated drinking water standards was from the first quarter of 2017 through the fourth quarter of 2017.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, prolonged use can cause cancer or problems with the nervous system, liver and kidneys.

Roland city leaders said because of the time frame they do not want people to be alarmed about the mandatory letter.

"If someone were to drink two liters a day for seventy years, that it would result in three people out of 10,000 people having an increased risk of cancer. So, it's not an immediate health concern. You would have to drink it for several decades for it to really have a health effect from it," said Roland Administrator Monty Lenington Jr.

There is no need to boil water or use an alternative source at this time, officials said.