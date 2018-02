SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Two men in Springdale are wanted for questioning regarding theft and fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

One man is accused of using a stolen credit card at Casey’s General Store on Don Tyson and South Thompson.

The other man is accused of stealing items from the Walmart Supercenter on Elm Springs Road.

If anyone recognizes them, call the Springdale Police Department at 479-750-8139.