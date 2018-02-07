× WATCH: Cold This Morning, Sunny And Above Freezing This Afternoon

The rain and freezing rain that gave us some slick roads Tuesday night has moved out of the area this morning. Temperatures will start out well below freezing for the morning hours, so there will still be some slick spots possible through the morning drive (especially in Washington County) but afternoon highs will climb well above freezing.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Fort Smith and the River Valley:

Highs today: