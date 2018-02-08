21c Museum Hotel Celebrates Five Years In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The 21c Museum Hotel invites the community to dress down for a night out to celebrate it's five years in Bentonville.

Thursday (Feb. 8) is the opening reception of "Labor&Materials" in conjunction with the anniversary party.

Organizers encourage people to be comfortable and wear pajamas while exploring the new exhibit. "Labor&Materials" honors people who work labor-intensive crops predominately grown in the South.

The night will start with remarks about the exhibit from Chief Curator, Alice Gray Stites, followed by a panel discussion with artist, Lina Puerta and filmmaker Ava Lowery of the Southern Foodways Alliance.

The Funk Factory Band will perform live music, there will be performance art by ArkansasStaged and inspired food and cocktails by The Hive.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations are being accepted. The money will go to the Southern Foodways Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to documenting and celebrating diverse food cultures of the American South.

The event is at the 21c Museum Hotel from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 8).

Pajamas are not required but highly encouraged.

RSVP here.